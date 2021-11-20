MUNICHS KIMMICH IN QUARANTINE AGAIN AS VACCINATION DEBATE RAGES

Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich is back in coronavirus-related isolation, further fuelling a vaccination debate around footballers in the country.



Bayern said that Kimmich was not making the short trip to Augsburg for Friday night's Bundesliga match because he was "self-isolating."



Munich gave no further details, while Kicker sports magazine said on its website that a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test has confirmed that a person from his private sphere tested positive for the coronavirus and that Kimmich has to isolate because he is close contact and not vaccinated.



The report said that, under Bavarian regulations, Kimmich must isolate for at least seven days, which also makes him miss next week's Champions League game at Dynamo Kiev.



Kimmich was only just about to return from a quarantine he was ordered, into along with several teammates, after Munich defender Niklas Suele tested positive for the coronavirus on November 8. They missed Germany's last two World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Armenia.



Suele is yet to return and Munich full-back Josip Stanisic has now also tested positive for Covid-19 - with both fully vaccinated.



Kimmich recently announced he was not vaccinated due to personal concerns, which started a major debate on getting the jab.



Vaccination is not compulsory in German football, but all officials are in support of it, including Germany coach Hansi Flick and Munich helmsman Julian Nagelsmann, who on Thursday warned that unvaccinated players could also miss key games, such as one in two weeks against Borussia Dortmund, and endanger the club's goals in Germany and Europe.



"I want the players who are not vaccinated to understand that the risk of missing out on more games and training sessions is significantly greater as an unvaccinated person than as a vaccinated person," Nagelsmann said.



He appeared to try to distance himself from the debate about jabs potentially becoming mandatory for players, in comments after Munich's defeat at Augsburg on Friday night.



"I don't know why professional athletes need a vaccine mandate now and others don't," he told broadcaster ARD, adding the issue was not in his remit.



Bayern's sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, said the club would comply with any coming decisions on vaccines.



"We will do it as they decide. We must all accept the law," he told streaming service DAZN, but pointed out there is currently no mandate.



German state premiers are looking into whether players must be vaccinated in order to play in those stadiums where only vaccinated and recovered spectators are allowed under the 2G model.



However, German workplaces (and other stadiums) have a 3G model, which includes tested people, and it remains unclear whether 2G for footballers wouldn't be against the law.



Politicians have called on footballers to get the jab as role models, in a country where only 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.



"You can rightly say that footballers are well-paid and role models for young people. I would say they must also act like role models, North Rhine-Westphalia premier Hendrik Wuest told the Bild newspaper.



Labour law expert Martin Schimke says 2G would be difficult to implement, also because 90 percent of the nation's pro footballers are said to be vaccinated.



Others say the premiers should take the risk of a legal battle, which centers on how clubs are allowed to have 2G for fans because attending a game is a leisure activity while the players on the pitch are pursuing their profession.



The former chief of Germany's ethics council, Peter Dabrock, meanwhile said the jab would also protect the players themselves because "this contact sport also has to deal with the fact that it is confronted with many vaccination breakthroughs."



