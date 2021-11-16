Lebanese president, top Turkish diplomat discuss bilateral ties

Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday called on the Lebanese president to discuss ways to improve relations between the two countries.

After a meeting with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters that they discussed bilateral ties.

He also congratulated Aoun on the establishment of a new government and the upcoming Lebanese National Day on Nov. 22.

Writing on Twitter, Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey's support for the people and stability of Lebanon.

Later he also met with Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliament speaker.

He said in a tweet that the both sides reaffirmed a "common will to increase contacts between our Parliaments."

On Sept. 10, a new Lebanese government was announced 13 months after the government of Hassan Diab resigned following the horrific August 2020 blast at the Port of Beirut.

As part of his official visit to Lebanon, Çavuşoğlu will also meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

On Monday, Çavuşoğlu met with Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe economic challenges, including currency devaluation and shortages of fuel and medicines.