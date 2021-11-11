Hamilton aims to get closer to Verstappen in F1 Brazil GP, only 4 races to go

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton aims decrease 19 points gap with Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 14 as only four races to go in the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

After his latest win at Mexico GP on Nov. 7, Verstappen leads the driver standings with 312.5 points, opened up with Hamilton with 293.5.

A possible win at the 71-lap race at 4.3-kilometer (2.6 miles) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo will be crucial for either of them considering the gap between the two drivers.

There is a more heated race between constructors Red Bull and Mercedes as Red Bull Racing Honda is only one point behind of current leaders Mercedes with 478.5 points.

Verstappen won nine races and Hamilton won five while Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, Esteban Ocon of Alpine, Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes each bagged one win this season.

The race will be run at 1700GMT on Sunday.

After the Brazilian Grand Prix, the teams will respectively visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE to conclude the 2021 season in December.

TOP 5 DRIVERS:

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 312.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 293.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 185

4. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 165

5. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 150

TOP 5 CONSTRUCTORS:

1. Mercedes: 478.5

2. Red Bull: 477.5

3. Ferrari: 268.5

4. McLaren: 255

5. Alpine: 106