UGANDAS KIPLANGAT, KENYAS JEROTICH CLAIM TITLES IN ISTANBUL MARATHON

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat and Kenya's Sheila Jerotich clinched the 43rd edition of the Istanbul Marathon on Sunday.

Kiplangat, 21, won the men's title, while Jerotich, 32, claimed women's race in the annual road running event that hosted 54 elite athletes this year.

Both athletes each received a $35,000 prize.

The marathon, a long-distance running race and the only intercontinental marathon in the world, was held in three categories: the 42,195 meters (138,435 feet) run, as well as the 15-kilometer (9.3 miles) and eight-kilometer public run.