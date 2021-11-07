Struggling Aston Villa sack manager Smith

Manager Dean Smith has been sacked as the manager of Aston Villa, the Premier League club said Sunday.



Smith, who guided the club back to the top-flight two years ago, has paid the price for the team's disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games.



Friday's 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.



Villa are currently just two points above the three-time drop-zone going into the international break.



"This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for," Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said.



"For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact."



Villa did not immediately say who would take charge of the team but the "process of replacing Dean will now begin and the club will update supporters in due course."

