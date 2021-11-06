No favourites in derby against Inter, says AC Milan boss Pioli

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said on Saturday that there were no favourites in Sunday's derby against Inter Milan, adding that it was a long season and the game would not be decisive in the race for the Scudetto.

Milan are second in the league standings with 31 points from a possible 33 -- only behind leaders Napoli on goal difference -- while champions Inter are seven points back in third.

"There are no favourites in these games; the table isn't important. It's a very important game that is keenly felt, and we want to do well," said Pioli.

"You prepare for a derby as much tactically as you do emotionally. We'll have a plan for both phases of the game, but our character could make more of a difference than what we do tactically."

"Inter won the league last season by some margin, they will probably reach the knockout stages in the Champions League, and they know how to keep winning. They are a solid, compact team with a combination of technical and physical strengths."

Milan suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat in the last meeting between the two sides, but Pioli insisted that both teams wore a different look now.

"We've changed since the last derby, and they've changed too. They have a different coach and different players. We have our plan and we'll try to put it into practice," said the 56-year-old.

Winger Ante Rebic and full back Alessandro Florenzi will return from injury against Inter but midfielder Junior Messias, who has been out with a muscle strain, is likely to be back only after the international break.

Pioli is expected to give a start to veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Frenchman Olivier Giroud on the bench. The manager said the Swede, who has netted three times in all competitions this season, looked in strong shape following his recent return from injury.

"Zlatan is a phenomenon and he continues to show it in everything he does. He's fine... he comes off an excellent performance against Roma, he is motivated like all his team mates," added Pioli.