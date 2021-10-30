Officials admit Kevin Durant should have been ejected

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should have been ejected for launching the ball into the stands in Friday night's 105-98 win over the Indiana Pacers, officials admitted after the game.

Instead, Durant was assessed a technical foul for the infraction, which came after he drew a foul in the third quarter.

After the game, referee crew chief Sean Wright was asked why Durant didn't draw an automatic ejection, per NBA rules.

"In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force," Wright said. "After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should've been ejected."

Durant finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the victory.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle took issue with the officials during the game and spoke up about the situation afterward.

"I'm not gonna share the explanation because I don't wanna embarrass the officials; I don't want to embarrass the league," Carlisle said. "These guys are nice guys ... they just made a big error."







