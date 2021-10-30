James double blasts Chelsea to comfortable win at Newcastle

Even without a recognised striker on the pitch Chelsea proved far too strong for Newcastle United as Reece James struck twice to fire the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

The painfully unambitious hosts managed to hold out for 65 minutes before James smashed a left-footer past Karl Darlow before belting a right-foot shot into the same part of the net 12 minutes later.

Jorginho's converted penalty in the 81st minute emphasised the domination of Thomas Tuchel's team who could not have asked for a better day with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both dropping points.

For Newcastle, who finally managed a shot on target after 83 minutes, it was another game in which their shortcomings on the pitch were painfully apparent. They have failed to win any of their first 10 league games this season -- only the third time that has happened in the club's history.

Chelsea lead the standings with 25 points, three ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of City.

Newcastle, for all the riches of their Saudi Arabian owners, are deep in relegation trouble in 19th place with four points.







