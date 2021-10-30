Italy reports 37 more COVID-related deaths, 4,878 daily cases

Italy reported 37 coronavirus -related deaths on Saturday against 33 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,878 from 5,335.

Italy has registered 132,074 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,707 on Saturday, up from 2,658 a day earlier.

There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 18 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 346 from a previous 349.

Some 477,352 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 474,778, the health ministry said.









