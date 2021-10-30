Five-star Bayern Munich break Union to bounce back from cup shock

Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Bayern Munich set a Bundesliga scoring record on Saturday in bouncing back from their shock midweek German Cup thrashing with a 5-2 triumph at Union Berlin.
Lewandowski's early double took Bayern to 35 goals for the season, a feat unmatched by any other side after 10 games, and further strikes from Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Mueller confirmed victory.
Niko Giesselmann and Julian Ryerson twice reduced the deficit to two goals but Union could not salvage their superb unbeaten home record and suffered a first defeat in front of their own fans in 21 games.
Bayern looked a different side to that which crashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach and remain top of the Bundesliga by one point from Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-0 at home to midtable Cologne.
Freiburg, who can go level with Bayern by winning in Munich next week, strengthened their grip on third 3-1 at home to bottom side Greuther Fuerth and Mainz went fifth with a 2-1 success at second-last Arminia Bielefeld.
Wolfsburg, under new coach Florian Kohfeldt, are provisionally seventh thanks to a 2-0 victory at fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen but could drop a place should RB Leipzig win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the late kick-off.
Augsburg host VfB Stuttgart and Gladbach welcome Bochum on Sunday while Hoffenheim beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Friday.