NBA roundup: Knicks barely hold off Bulls

Kemba Walker scored 21 points and RJ Barrett added 20 as the visiting New York Knicks withstood a late rally from the previously unbeaten Chicago Bulls in a 104-103 win on Thursday.

The Knicks moved ahead 104-91 with 2:59 to play on Randle's basket before Chicago closed the game on a 12-0 run.

The Bulls pulled within 104-103 on Zach LaVine's dunk with 9.5 seconds left and had a chance to complete their comeback after New York's Julius Randle missed two free throws with 5.1 seconds left. New York escaped when DeMar DeRozan shot an airball on a midrange jumper as time expired.

Zach LaVine scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bulls, who were seeking their first 5-0 start since the 1995-96 season.

GRIZZLIES 104, WARRIORS 101 (OT)

De'Anthony Melton gave Memphis the lead for good with 2:06 remaining in overtime and the visiting Grizzlies used two critical blocks to outfinish Golden State at San Francisco in a rematch of last season's NBA play-in tournament finale.

Ja Morant complemented 30 points with seven rebounds, a team-high five assists and a game-high four steals for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. 15.

Stephen Curry finished with 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Warriors, who took their first loss of the season. Andrew Wiggins finished with 16 points for the Warriors.

JAZZ 122, ROCKETS 91

Rudy Gobert paired 16 points with 14 rebounds as visiting Utah remained unbeaten with a victory over Houston.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, Jordan Clarkson had 16 and Donovan Mitchell chipped in 15 to underscore another balanced attack for the Jazz. Seven Utah players produced double-figure point totals.

Christian Wood scored 16 points and grabbed seven boards for the Rockets, who shot 32.6 percent overall while missing 35 of 44 3-point attempts.

WIZARDS 122, HAWKS 111

Bradley Beal scored a season-high 27 points to lead four Washington players with 20-plus points as the Wizards rolled past visiting Atlanta.

Beal was 11 of 26 from the floor and had eight rebounds and eight assists to help Washington win for the fourth time in five games. The Wizards also got 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists from Montrezl Harrell and 21 points and eight rebounds from both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma.

Atlanta's John Collins tallied 28 points and 12 rebounds to post his second straight double-double, and Cam Reddish came off the bench to score 20 points. Trae Young was limited to 15 points, but he had 13 assists.

MAVERICKS 104, SPURS 99

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 19 off the bench as Dallas rallied from a slow start to earn a victory over visiting San Antonio.

Maxi Kleber had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role for the Mavericks, who trailed by 20 points in the first quarter before a furious rally gave them the lead five minutes into the second quarter.

Dejounte Murray recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 15 points as San Antonio lost its fourth consecutive game since a season-opening victory.

76ERS 110, PISTONS 102

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lift host Philadelphia past winless Detroit.

Embiid was 8 of 19 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line. Tobias Harris added 17 points and Tyrese Maxey contributed 16 with six rebounds and six assists for the 76ers.

Villanova product Saddiq Bey paced the Pistons with 19 points while Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk added 14 each. Detroit has dropped all four games and remains the lone team in the league without a victory.