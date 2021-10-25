Beşiktaş comeback to beat Galatasaray in derby

Beşiktaş completed a 2-1 comeback to topple city rivals Galatasaray in Monday's Istanbul derby in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray's Romanian midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau scored the opener from outside the area in the 35th minute to give the 1-0 lead to the visitors at Vodafone Park.

But only four minutes later, Beşiktaş leveled the match.

The Black Eagles' Canadian forward Cyle Larin scored a header.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera mistimed to punch the ball crossed by Umut Meras from the left flank as Larin rose to put the ball into Galatasaray net.

The first half ended 1-1.

Beşiktaş completed the comeback in the second half as Larin scored again.

After a corner kick, Beşiktaş' Turkish defender Necip Uysal nodded the ball to the far post, where Larin made a close-range finish in the 64th minute, 2-1.

Galatasaray were awarded a penalty kick in the 79th minute as Beşiktaş' Croatian defender Domagoj Vida handballed in the area.

But Beşiktaş goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu saved the shot taken by Galatasaray's Mostafa Mohamed.

Galatasaray sought an equalizer but Beşiktaş secured the 2-1 derby win.

Once the final whistle was blown, Beşiktaş fans cheered for Ersin for his critical penalty save.

Third-place Beşiktaş have 20 points in 10 matches to cling on the title race.

Galatasaray are currently in the eighth spot with 17 points in the league led by Trabzonspor that have 24 points.