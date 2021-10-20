Olympic flame arrives in Beijing for Winter Games

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday morning, state media reported.



A flight with the flame on board landed in Beijing ahead of a welcoming ceremony planned at the Beijing Olympic Tower near the National Stadium, Xinhua news agency reported.



The flame was handed over to the Chinese organizing committee in Athens on Tuesday in the Panathenaic Stadium, built entirely of marble. The first modern Olympic Games took place there in 1896.



The flame was lit the previous day with the help of a concave mirror and the sun's rays at the ancient site of Olympia on Greece's Peloponnese peninsula.



Demonstrators had tried to disrupt the ceremony, with loud protests and by displaying banners criticizing reported human rights abuses in China, Tibet and Hong Kong.



The Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20 under strict hygiene protocols.