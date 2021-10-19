Washington Wizards sign C Daniel Gafford to 3-year extension - report

The Washington Wizards agreed to give center Daniel Gafford a three-year, $40.2 million extension, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Gafford, 23, will earn $1.78 million this season and $1.9 million the next year before his extension begins. He will be under contract through the 2025-26 season.

The Wizards acquired the 2019 second-round pick out of Arkansas from Chicago at the trade deadline last season. Washington won 17 of the 23 games he played after the deal.

He averaged 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 31 games (11 starts) with the Bulls prior to the trade and 10.1, 5.6 and 1.8 with one start in those 23 games for the Wizards after.

Washington will open the new season Wednesday night in Toronto against the Raptors.





