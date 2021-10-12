NBA star Irving sidelined by Nets for refusing Covid vaccination: team

The Brooklyn Nets decided Tuesday to bar star guard Kyrie Irving from practice as well as games in the NBA season that starts next week because he refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose.

"Currently, his choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

Irving is part of the Nets' star trio that also includes Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Nets begin their regular season games at the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday.