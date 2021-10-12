Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup after beating North Macedonia 4-0

Germany booked their ticket to the 2022 World Cup with two games to spare by hammering North Macedonia 4-0 in qualifiers Monday.

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (2) and Jamal Musiala gave the visitors an easy win at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje.

Germany became the first nation to qualify for the tournament in Qatar after collecting 21 points in Group J.

Romania beat Armenia 1-0, while Iceland thrashed Liechtenstein 4-0 in Group J clashes.

Romania have 13 points to be in second place, followed by North Macedonia and Armenia, which have 12 points each.

Iceland have eight points and Liechtenstein bagged only one point in eight matches.