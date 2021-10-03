News
Merkel calls for commitment to democracy on German Unity Day
Published October 03,2021
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a continued commitment to democracy 31 years after German unification.
"Democracy is not just there. We have to work for it together again and again, every day," the conservative politician said at the ceremony marking the 31st Day of German Unity in the central city of Halle on Sunday.
Sometimes, she feared, democratic achievements were being treated too lightly.
These days, she said, we are seeing more and more attacks on such noble values as freedom of the press. We are witnessing a public that is stirring up resentment and hatred with lies and disinformation.
"Democracy is under attack," Merkel said. Therefore, nothing less than social cohesion is being put to the test.
The Chancellor also referred to attacks on people who work for the common good, such as firefighters and local politicians.
"The verbal brutalization and radicalization that can be experienced there must not only be answered by those who fall victim to it, but must be rejected by everyone," she said, adding that all too quickly verbal attacks lead to violence.
Merkel recalled the courageous efforts of many people in the former East Germany during the peaceful revolution of 1989-90, saying that one should never forget that things could have turned out differently.
She also paid tribute to the democracy movements in Eastern Europe and the support of Western partners on the path to German unification.
The German Unity Day celebrations began earlier on Sunday with a joint religious service in Halle that included Christians, Jews and Muslims.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Merkel took part in the service in St Paul's Church in the city that was in East Germany when the nation was divided.
Afterwards, a ceremony was held in the Georg Friedrich Handel Hall, a concert venue dedicated to the composer who was born in the city in 1685.
Merkel was making one of her last public addresses as chancellor.
The chancellor, who hails from the former East Germany herself, intends to leave office after 16 years at the helm of German politics as soon as a new federal government is formed following last Sunday's inconclusive election.
Coalition talks could however take months. In the meantime Merkel serves as caretaker chancellor.
Top Social Democrat (SPD) politician Olaf Scholz, who hopes to replace Merkel as chancellor, called for a further equalization of living conditions in East and West.
"Today we are one country, yet much remains to be done," Scholz wrote on Twitter ahead of the reunification celebrations. "We need equal salaries, pensions, perspectives. We can only do that if we focus on common ground."
Like Scholz, SPD leader Saskia Esken recalled the historic achievement of the East German demonstrators in the autumn of 1989.
"I take my hat off to the many courageous people who overcame a dictatorship by peaceful means," Esken tweeted. The people had worked out new perspectives and helped build democratic structures, she added.
Armin Laschet of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), who is competing with Scholz for the chancellor's job, also attended the celebrations.
In October 1989, St Paul's Church was one of the meeting places of the peaceful revolution in East Germany, which led to German unification less than a year later, on October 3, 1990.
The city of Halle in the state of Saxony-Anhalt is hosting Germany's main Unity Day festivities this year. Sunday's ceremony caps a month-long programme of events marking the anniversary.
Like last year, Sunday's event was a scaled-down affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only 180 guests were invited to take part in the ecumenical service at St Paul's Church and 340 were invited to the Georg Friedrich Handel Hall.
Several demonstrations were also scheduled in Halle on Sunday, while anti-fascist groups have warned against potential right-wing activities.
More than 2,500 police officers were being deployed to keep order.