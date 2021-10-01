News Sport Brazilian football legend Pele released from hospital

The 80-year-old also shared a photograph of himself with his wife, Marcia Aoki, and four men in scrubs which appears to have been taken in a hospital room.

Brazilian football icon Pele has been released from hospital after having a tumour removed in September.



"When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more times than usual," Pele said in an Instagram post on Thursday.



"I am so happy to be back at home. I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome. Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."



A hospital statement cited by Brazilian media confirmed that Pele was discharged on Thursday morning and would continue to undergo chemotherapy.



The three-time World Cup winner underwent surgery on September 4 in Sao Paulo to remove a tumour from his colon.



Considered among the best footballers of all time, Pele won the World Cup as a 17-year-old in 1958 and again in 1962 and 1970 as part of his 92 Brazil caps.







