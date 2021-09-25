Late Antonio strike gives West Ham win at Leeds

A 90th-minute goal by in-form striker Michail Antonio gave West Ham United a comeback 2-1 win at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday to complete a perfect week for the East London club.

West Ham, who knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday, were worthy victors at Elland Road where a Junior Firpo own goal cancelled out Raphinha's 19th-minute opener for Leeds.

West Ham had made a bright start with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier denying Antonio and Said Benrahma before Raphinha fired the home side ahead against the run of play.

The Brazilian winger drilled a first-time shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area after he was teed up by Mateusz Klich and then hit the post from the same spot in the 35th minute as Leeds gained the upper hand.

Meslier kept Leeds in the driving seat with two more superb saves when he denied Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek before West Ham levelled when Jarrod Bowen's wayward shot ricocheted into the net off Firpo's back in the 67th minute.

With the clock ticking, West Ham carved Leeds open when Declan Rice fed Antonio from the right flank and the towering striker rounded his marker down the middle before he planted a clinical finish past Meslier.







