"The United States condemns the DPRK 's missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and other members of the international community," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People 's Republic of Korea .

But the spokesperson added: "We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue."