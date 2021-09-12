Emma Raducanu wins women’s 2021 US Open in her first Grand Slam title

Emma Raducanu, the hope of British tennis, won the 2021 US Open women's singles title on Saturday, her first Grand Slam championship.

Raducanu, 18, beat her 19-year-old Canadian opponent, Leylah Fernandez, in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the all-teen final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Near the end of the exciting match, Raducanu had to have a medical timeout for bleeding to her left knee when she slid on the hardcourt surface.

"First of all, I really want to congratulate Leylah and her team. She played some incredible tennis and has beaten some of the top players in the world. The level was extremely high and I hope we play each other in many more tournaments and hopefully finals," Raducanu said and thanked her team, fans and everyone who watched the final.

"Thank you for making me feel so at home from my first qualifying match. You have spurred me on in some difficult moments and I hope me and Leylah put on a good match today," she added.

Fernandez praised Raducanu for her performance on the court.

"It is incredible. I have no idea what to say. Today is going to be hard but Emma played amazing. Congratulations! I am very proud of myself and having the New York crowd has been amazing. Thank you so much New York. Thank you everyone," said Fernandez.

Raducanu become the first British woman to win the US Open since 1968 when Virginia Wade took the top prize.

Raducanu was awarded the 2021 trophy and $2.5 million in prize money.

Fernandez is returning home with the finalist plate and $1.25 million.

Like Raducanu, it was Fernandez's first major final.