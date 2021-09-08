MUNICHS MUELLER BELIEVES IN QUICK RETURN FROM INJURY

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller eyes a quick return from an adductor problem that denied him featuring in World Cup qualifiers but he left it open whether he would be fit for Saturday's Bundesliga top match against RB Leipzig.



Mueller , 31, left the national team last week before their first of three games.



"The problem came out of the blue. We are looking at it day by day. It doesn't seem to be a grave issue. I am upbeat overall," Mueller said in an interview with the Sport Bild weekly published on Wednesday.



Champions Bayern are third in the table going into the date with last season's runners-up Leipzig who have lost two of their first three games in a stuttering start.



There is additional spice because Leipzig players Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer and coach Julian Nagelsmann have switched sides in the summer transfer window.



Wealthy Munich were accused yet again of weakening a potential title rival but Mueller would have none of it.



"No club has an obligation to sell. Like any club Bayern are looking for quality that fits the budget," Mueller said. "Clubs that are dangerous for us in the standings naturally have good personnel."



