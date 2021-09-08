German league: six coronavirus cases from 900,000 ticket sales

Contact tracing following positive coronavirus cases was required on only six occasions from 900,000 tickets sold for 73 games played under the German football league (DFL) banner, chief executive Christian Seifert said Wednesday.



"If it is still communicated now that football games are potential super-spreader events and it is dangerous to go, that is deliberately wrong," Seifert told the SpoBis conference.



Three rounds of Bundesliga games have been played in addition to five in the second division and the German Super Cup.



The DFL said that in the six positive cases, "health authorities requested a total of 52 data records for the purpose of contact tracing.



"None of the relevant clubs are aware of any of the six individuals infecting other spectators in the stadium," the league added.



Seifert, who will be replaced by Donata Hopfen from January 1, 2022, said it was "time for 'Team Prudence' to be careful that it doesn't become 'Team out of touch'.



"People have to be made to feel that everyone knows what they are doing. Enough is enough."