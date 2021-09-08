Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen to miss Italian GP after positive coronavirus test

Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Italian GP after testing positive for the coronavirus, Formula 1 announced Wednesday.

"Following his positive Covid-19 test last week, Kimi Raikkonen will sit out this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, with Robert Kubica set to race in his place for Alfa Romeo," F1 said in a statement.

Raikkonen, who is racing for Alfa Romeo, confirmed last week that he would retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season

The team said Raikkonen has not yet been cleared for a return to racing as the Finnish driver is still isolating at home.

Raikkonen, 41, entered 344 Grand Prix in the F1 and claimed the world championship with Ferrari.

The 2007 F1 champ has made 103 podiums, including 21 Grand Prix victories.