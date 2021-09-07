BRAZILS CBF SAYS ARGENTINA WERE WARNED OF CORONAVIRUS ISSUES

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) insisted it warned Argentina's Premier League-based quartet about the need to quarantine after Sunday's blockbuster World Cup South American qualifier was sensationally abandoned.



As global football governing body FIFA investigates, the CBF released a statement late Monday, providing further information following a meeting that took place at the Hotel Marriot on Saturday amid criticism from Argentina, denying it interfered.



"CBF sent representation to said meeting as a listener," it said and "representatives of the Argentine national team were informed that there was an irregularity in the entry of players, that they should be quarantined.



"The CBF further clarifies that it strictly fulfilled its institutional role as the game's host entity, informing everyone involved in the game about the health laws in force in the country in a letter sent, through the General Secretariat of the entity, on July 5th, and later resubmitted on 11 August and 2 September.



The top-of-the-table fixture was halted following an apparent breach of coronavirus regulations, Argentina naming three Premier League players in their starting line-up – Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.



Travellers from the United Kingdom are also restricted entry to Brazil if they have spent time in the country within the previous 14 days.



