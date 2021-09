Mainz striker Adam Szalai has returned two negative tests for the coronavirus after testing positive ahead of international duty with Hungary last week, the Bundesliga club have said.



The 33-year-old Szalai has already left the Hungary squad but it is not yet known if he can face Hoffenheim on Saturday.



Szalai missed Mainz's season-opening Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig as he was a close contact to someone else who had tested positive.