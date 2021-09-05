World champion motocross rider Tim Gajser ready to give his best in Turkey

People from all around the world gather in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar to witness one of the biggest sports events with motorcycle engine sounds.

Afyonkarahisar is hosting the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship. Apart from Bitci MXGP of Turkey on Sept. 4-5, the city will also witness Bitci MXGP of Afyon on Sept. 7-8.

Spectators will witness prominent riders competing in the championship.

Tim Gajser, a Slovenian rider who is a three-time world champion in MXGP in 2016, 2019, and 2020, spoke to Anadolu Agency to share his thoughts about the event held for the third time in Turkey.

"We have been here twice in the past. It is nice. I enjoy coming here. The hotel and everything are very nice. The track and organization are good. We are always happy to be here," Gajser said.

The 1.7-kilometer-long (1.05-mile) track in Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center is always nicely prepared, according to the 24-year-old rider.

"It is a technical track. I always like to come here. Hopefully, it will be good race for us."

More than 25 racers in MXGP from different teams, including factory teams such as Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki are racing in Afyonkarahisar.

This year Turkey is hosting two successive races so the teams will stay in Afyonkarahisar longer than their usual race calendar.

"So, it is nice to come here for a little bit longer. Usually, we came here for one week to do one race. Now, this year, we have double races. It is good to spend more days. Maybe we can go to see some other things around in the area."

Gajser said he is ready to give his best in the races.

Fans returned to MXGP, but a limited number of spectators are allowed to watch the races due to coronavirus.

"It is nice to see them. Last year, it was difficult to see the spectators on the track. We can have some of them this year. Of course, limited number, but … the atmosphere is much better with the fans," Gajser said.