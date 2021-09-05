Italian stunt pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul

Professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa broke the world record of longest tunnel flight by plane, going through the two tunnels on the Northern Marmara Highway in Istanbul's Çatalca district.

"From take-off to exiting the second tunnel, the flight covered a distance of 2.26km. And in less than 44 seconds, Dario Costa had set a certified Guinness World Record plus four more," Red Bull said on its official website.

Costa averaged 245 km/h speed, also adjusted changes going through the second tunnel. Costa then celebrated the Guiness World Record with a loop.

Costa described, "Everything seemed to be happening so fast, but when I got out of the first tunnel, the plane started to move to the right because of the crosswinds, and in my head, everything slowed down in that moment. I reacted and just focused on getting the plane back on the right path to enter the other tunnel. Then in my mind, everything sped up all over again."