HUNGARY AND MAINZS SZALAI TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Hungary's Adam Szalai will miss their next two World Cup qualifiers after testing positive for coronavirus, the country's federation said on Saturday.



Hungary next face Albania on Sunday and Andorra on Wednesday.



It is questionable whether the forward will be available for Bundesliga side Mainz at Hoffenheim on September 11.



Szalai played in the 4-0 home defeat by England on Thursday. The match is being investigated by world governing body FIFA because of alleged racist abuse of England players by spectators at Budapest's Puskas Arena.



