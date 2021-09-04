Former Bundesliga club Cottbus reports macth-fixing attempt

Former Bundesliga club Energie Cottbus said on Saturday that several of their players were approached and offered large sums if they fixed a regional cup match.
Fourth division Cottbus said that the players informed the club about the incidents ahead of the game against Ludwigsfelde, and that regional football authorities were swiftly notified.
Cottbus won the match in Ludwigsfelde 2-0 on Saturday.
"Energie clearly distances itself from any kind of match-fixing, hereby making it clear: "Not with us," and will provide the relevant investigative authorities with all information for criminal prosecution," Cottbus said.