Premier League transfer spending still robust despite falling again

Premier League clubs spent 1.5 billion dollars in the July and August transfer window - the lowest gross spend since 2015 but still higher than expectations amid the pandemic, according to analysis by Deloitte.



The figure marked an 11 per cent drop on the last July and August window, which was 9 per cent down on 2019, effecting the first consecutive decline in gross expenditure since the globalfinancial crisis of 2008 to 2010, according to Deloitte's Sports Business Group.



The analysis showed the continuing impact on football finances of Covid-19. Not only did spending decrease, the proportion of players acquired on free transfers rose from 20 per cent to 22 per cent, although the number of players signed by clubs increased from 132 last year to 148.



Only four Premier League clubs did not acquire a player on a free transfer this year, compared with eight last year.



Despite the drop in overall spending, deadline day business was 206 million dollars.



The Premier League remained by far the biggest money competition in Europe, with its net player transfer spend of 770 million dollars dwarfing those of La Liga (76 million), Serie A (69 million) and Ligue 1 (21 million).



Those three leagues also had a second successive decline in gross spending, with the Bundesliga alone among the "big five" in recording an increase.



Despite declines in some areas, Deloitte's Sports Business Group director Tim Bridge said spending had outstripped expectations in the era of coronavirus, saying many people "would have actually predicted the drop to be much larger".



"Even with the pressures of a pandemic, there have been a number ofhigh-profile deals, with some of the highest revenue generating Premier League clubs flexing their financial muscles to strengthen their competitive position both domestically and at a European level," he said.

