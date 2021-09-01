Bayern aim to concentrate more on youth ranks and develop talent

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer wants the Bundesliga champions to concentrate more on developing young talent.



Bayern bought Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig in the transfer window just closed but have acknowledged they cannot compete with richer European clubs in the market.



"Our path is very clear: We will focus even more on young talent and our campus," the 67-year-old told Sport Bild on Wednesday.



The club are proud of the development of 18-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala, who has forced his way into the first team and is now a regular in Germany squads. But he actually learnt his trade in Chelsea's youth ranks.



Hainer mentioned Musiala's excellent showings but also those of 21-year-old right back Josip Stanisic, who was surprisingly elevated to the main squad this term under new coach Julian Nagelsmann and has played ahead of more established names.



