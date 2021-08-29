 Contact Us
News Sport Verstappen gets Belgian GP win after two wet laps behind safety car

Verstappen gets Belgian GP win after two wet laps behind safety car

DPA SPORT
Published August 29,2021
Subscribe
VERSTAPPEN GETS BELGIAN GP WIN AFTER TWO WET LAPS BEHIND SAFETY CAR

Max Verstappen was declared winner of the rain-hit Belgian Formula One Grand Prix and George Russell got his first Formula One podium in second after drivers had completed two laps behind the safety car following a long delay.

The original start never happened as teams were ordered back into the pits after two formation laps showed that driving was too dangerous.

The Spa-Franchorchamps race started more than three hours later in a planned one-hour format but was red-flagged again after two laps - the minimum distance required to have a classification and half points.

As a result, Red Bull's Verstappen moved within three points of championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes who was classified third.