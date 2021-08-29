Verstappen gets Belgian GP win after two wet laps behind safety car

Max Verstappen was declared winner of the rain-hit Belgian Formula One Grand Prix and George Russell got his first Formula One podium in second after drivers had completed two laps behind the safety car following a long delay.



The original start never happened as teams were ordered back into the pits after two formation laps showed that driving was too dangerous.



The Spa-Franchorchamps race started more than three hours later in a planned one-hour format but was red-flagged again after two laps - the minimum distance required to have a classification and half points.



As a result, Red Bull's Verstappen moved within three points of championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes who was classified third.



