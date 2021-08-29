Leipzig loan Hwang to Wolves; Sabitzer reportedly set for Munich move

RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee Chan has left the club to join Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan and captain Marcel Sabitzer seems set to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.



The 25-year-old Hwang has joined Wolves for the season, following Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth out the door following his loan move to Real Sociedad.



Further departures could follow with a new club being sought for Ademola Lookman while Germany full back Marcel Halstenberg is another potential candidate to leave.



Midfielder Sabitzer seems set to be the third Leipzig figure to leave for Munich, following defender Dayot Upamecano and coach Julian Nagelsmann.



The 27-year-old Austrian Sabitzer was not in Leipzig's squad for Sunday's match at Wolfsburg though coach Jesse Marsch told DAZN he "can honestly say he's injured."



On Sunday the Bild paper reported a 16-million-euro (18.9-million-dollar) transfer had been agreed although neither club has confirmed it.



Sabitzer's contract at Leipzig expires at the end of the season and was linked with a Munich move for a while, with others like England's Tottenham Hotspur and Italy's Lazio reportedly also interested.



Nagelsmann had a very good relationship with Sabitzer in Leipzig and is fully convinced of the player's qualities.



Leipzig and Munich meet in the next Bundesliga round on September 11 after the international break.



