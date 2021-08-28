News
Sir Alex Ferguson key to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return – Rio Ferdinand
Published August 28,2021
Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United – thanks to a helping hand from Sir Alex Ferguson.
United announced on Friday they had secured a deal with Juventus for the Portugal star that was subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.
It capped a remarkable turn of events after reports just hours earlier had suggested the 36-year-old five-time world player of the year was poised to sign for rivals Manchester City.
Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United between 2003 and 2009 before leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid, where his successes included four Champions League triumphs.
Former United manager Ferguson signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old and former United defender Rio Ferdinand suggested he played a key role in the Portuguese star returning to Old Trafford.
"Cristiano and Sir Alex Ferguson have got a bond," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when revealing he and Ronaldo had been in close contact as the move back to the Premier League neared on Thursday.
"Very few players get to have that in their career with a manager. Sir Alex played a massive part.
"There was no way Cristiano was coming to Man United without speaking to Sir Alex. Simple as that."