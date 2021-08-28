Formula One season reduced to 22 races with date changes

 Contact Us
This year's Formula One season will consist of 22 races instead of 23 as originally planned, the motorsport series announced on Saturday. The latest revision was necessary after the Japanese Grand Prix originally set for October 10 had to be canceled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published August 28,2021
Formula One published a revised calendar for the remainder of the season on Saturday with the number of races dropping from a record 23 to 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several races had changed dates and one weekend in November was left subject to confirmation, amid media speculation it could be filled by a first grand prix in Qatar.

While the next races in the Netherlands, Italy and Russia keep their date, the Turkish GP moves back a week to October 10, and so do the races in Mexico to November 7 and Brazil to November 14, which follow the United States race that keeps its October 24 slot.

Another race at a yet to be decided venue (likely in Qatar or Bahrain) is slated for November 21 before the season is completed in an unchanged way with the maiden Saudi Arabian GP on December 5 and Abu Dhabi on December 12.