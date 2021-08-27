Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus, club confirms

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Juventus in a press conference on Friday.

"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason, he will not be called up for tomorrow's game," said Allegri.

The Italian manager said Ronaldo had given his contribution to the team and that they should move on, underlining that while other things may change, Juventus remains.

He added that Ronaldo should be thanked for what he has done for the team.

Rumors have emerged that the 36-year-old Portuguese star intends to join Premier League club Manchester City after his departure from Juventus.