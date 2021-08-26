Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney joins Sevilla

Sevilla announced the transfer of Thomas Delaney from Borussia Dortmund on their official website on Thursday.

The Danish midfielder signed a four-season contract with the Spanish club.

The 29-year-old played for several clubs, including FC Copenhagen, Werder Bremen, and Borussia Dortmund.

The defensive midfielder produced four goals and 11 assists in 88 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Delaney also scored six goals in 60 caps for the Danish National Football Team.

Sevilla finished fourth in the 2020-2021 season of La Liga with 77 points.