Turkey finish group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands Tuesday, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).

The crescent-star team won the game with 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20 at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania and finished Pool D at the top spot.

Turkey will face the Czech Republic on Aug. 29 at the Kolodruma Sports Hall in Bulgaria in the Eight Final round.

The gold medal match of the tournament will be held at the Stark Arena in Belgrade on Sept. 4.