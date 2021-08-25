Harry Kane ends transfer rumors, says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's English star Harry Kane said on Wednesday that he will remain at the Spurs, ending transfer rumors about him.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success," Kane said on Twitter.

The 28-year-old forward was not in Tottenham squad in the English Premier League opener against Manchester City on Aug. 15.

In the second matchday against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 22, Kane was subbed in the second half to play for the Spurs for 18 minutes.

Kane was promoted to the Spurs' senior team in 2011.

He later had several loan spells with Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City to gain experience.

Kane has been a Tottenham regular since 2013.

The England captain scored 221 goals in 337 appearances for Tottenham.