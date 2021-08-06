Barca president Laporta says club unable to re-sign Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Friday that the club was unable to re-sign Lionel Messi as it had no margin in terms of salary conditions under La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

Laporta said the club and Messi had both wanted to sign a new contract, but salaries already represent 110% of the club's earnings, meaning it is spending much more than expected and such a move would be financially risky.

"The club is above everything - even above the best player in the world," Laporta told a news conference.









