Ajax youth player Gesser, 16, dies in car accident

Amsterdam football club Ajax on Saturday said that Noah Gesser, 16, a striker on their youth team, and his 18-year-old brother both died in a car accident on Friday evening.

Police said on Friday that two passengers died in a car that collided head on with a taxi bus in the Utrecht suburb of Ijsselstein, Gesser's hometown. The taxi driver survived.

"Ajax is deeply shocked by this tragic event," the club said on its website, adding: "(we) wish those close to Gesser all strength in processing this immeasurable loss."

Clubs around the Netherlands and beyond sent condolences.