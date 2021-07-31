 Contact Us
News Sport Ajax youth player Gesser, 16, dies in car accident

Ajax youth player Gesser, 16, dies in car accident

Reuters SPORT
Published July 31,2021
Subscribe
AJAX YOUTH PLAYER GESSER, 16, DIES IN CAR ACCIDENT

Amsterdam football club Ajax on Saturday said that Noah Gesser, 16, a striker on their youth team, and his 18-year-old brother both died in a car accident on Friday evening.

Police said on Friday that two passengers died in a car that collided head on with a taxi bus in the Utrecht suburb of Ijsselstein, Gesser's hometown. The taxi driver survived.

"Ajax is deeply shocked by this tragic event," the club said on its website, adding: "(we) wish those close to Gesser all strength in processing this immeasurable loss."

Clubs around the Netherlands and beyond sent condolences.