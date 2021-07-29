News Sport Australia’s entire athletics team isolating at Games

All 63 members of Australia's athletics team at the Tokyo Games are in isolation after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive the coronavirus, according to multiple local media reports.



"Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid positive finding with a member of the US track and field team," an Australian Olympic Committee statement was quoted as saying.



"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."



Athletics begins on Friday in Tokyo with Australia's Kurtis Marschall, who reportedly trained with Hendricks, due to start pole vault qualifying on Saturday.



