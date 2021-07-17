MESSIS COPA AMERICA PHOTO BREAKS INSTAGRAM RECORD

 Contact Us
Published July 18,2021
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi on Saturday broke a historical record on Instagram with his Copa America victory photo.

The superstar's post of himself with the Copa America trophy became the platform's most-liked sports photo ever, topping 19.9 million likes.

Following the victory, Messi shared a photo of himself with the Copa America trophy with the caption: "What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions."

Argentina last week defeated Brazil 1-0 in Brazil to win the trophy, and Messi last week was selected among the top players of the tournament.