Italy celebrates Euro 2020 title, PM Draghi to receive team

Italians wildly celebrated the Euro 2020 title of their national team which was to be received by Prime Minister Mario Draghi later on Monday.



Thousands took to the streets across the country after Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the trophy at Wembley late Sunday for their second continental title.



Flares were lit in celebration and people were singing and dancing after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had saved the final spot kick.



Many fans had gathered in front of the Colloseum and at the Piazza del Populo in Rome to watch the game on big screens.



A government statement said that Draghi wanted to to thank the team, coach Roberto Mancini and his staff. It said the team had shown "an extraordinary game and a special team spirit in addition to great individuality."



The Italian team which is now undefeated in 34 matches returned home from London during the night.



The team, travelling on an Alitalia flight, landed in Rome just after 6 am (0400 GMT), Italian news agency ANSA reported, adding that as 5 am some 200 fans had already congregated at Fiumicino airport to welcome the team.



