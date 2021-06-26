Wales, Denmark to kick off knockout phase in EURO 2020

Wales will face Denmark in the opening of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Collecting four points, Wales sealed a spot in the last 16 finishing in second place in Group A, qualifying ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Denmark, who finished in second place in Group B made it through to the final 16 after a huge 4-1 victory against Russia.

The game will be played at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA.

In the other game in the round of 16 today, Italy will play against Austria that finished second in Group C at London's Wembley Stadium.

Winning all matches and with nine points in Group A, Italy scored seven goals and conceded none.

ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES

Saturday

Wales vs. Denmark, Amsterdam (1600 GMT)

Italy vs. Austria, Wembley (1900 GMT)

Sunday

The Netherlands vs. the Czech Republic, Budapest (1600 GMT)

Belgium vs. Portugal, Seville (1900 GMT)

Monday

Croatia vs. Spain, Copenhagen (1600 GMT)

France vs. Switzerland, Bucharest (1900 GMT)

Tuesday

England vs. Germany, Wembley (1600 GMT)

Sweden vs. Ukraine, Glasgow (1900 GMT)