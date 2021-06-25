Formula 1 fever to hit Austria this week

The eighth Grand Prix of this season in Formula 1 will be held in Austria over the weekend.

The Styrian Grand Prix will be run over 71 laps at a 4.3 kilometer-long (2.6 miles) track.

The qualifying round will be held at 1300GMT on Saturday, and the race will start at 1300GMT on Sunday.

The next F3 event will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria from July 3-4.

British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Dutch driver Max Verstappen from Red Bull-Honda clinched three wins each, followed by Sergio Perez with one win ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix.

2021's top 5 drivers, constructors

Driver standings:

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 131 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 119

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 84

4. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 76

5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 59

Constructor standings:

1. Red Bull: 215

2. Mercedes: 178

3. McLaren: 110

4. Ferrari: 94

5. AlphaTauri: 45