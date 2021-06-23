Turkey names basketball squad for Olympic qualifiers

The 14-man roster of Turkey's national men's basketball team, which will compete in the FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifications, was announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Turkish Basketball Federation, the team, under the management of head coach Orhun Ene, is led by Melih Mahmutoglu (Fenerbahce Beko).

Other players are Sertac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Shane Larkin (Anadolu Efes), Sehmus Hazer, Alperen Sengun, Sadik Emir Kabaca (Besiktas Icrypex), Dogus Ozdemiroglu (Darussafaka Tekfen), Metecan Birsen (Pinar Karsiyaka), Berk Ibrahim Ugurlu (TOFAS), Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers), Omer Faruk Yurtseven (Miami Heat), Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers), and Ersan Ilyasova (Utah Jazz).



MATCH SCHEDULE AND STATUS

Turkey is in Group B with Uruguay and Czech Republic.

The Crescent Stars will face Uruguay in their first match in the group on June 30 at 0235 GMT.

In the second and last match of the group, the national team will fight against Czech Republic on July 1 at 0235 GMT.

If placed in the top 2 in the group, they will face China, Greece or Canada in the other group by crossmatch method.