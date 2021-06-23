News Sport Tour de France: teams out with two positive coronavirus cases

DPA SPORT Published June 23,2021

Teams will be excluded from the Tour de France should two of their cyclists test positive for the coronavirus in the space of seven days, the governing UCI confirmed to dpa ahead of Saturday's grand depart.



The rule is weaker than at last year's event which called for exclusion should any two team members - including riders and support staff - test positive in the space of a weak.



Testing will be carried out on both rest days and after the fifth stage, the UCI said.



In 2020 the hygiene concept for the Tour delayed by the pandemic was largely effective. No riders tested positive and the only positive case among prominent figures was Tour chief Christian Prudhomme, who had to leave the race for a week.



The 2021 Tour begins Saturday with a 197.8-kilometre stage from Brest to Landerneau and concludes as is traditional on Paris' Champs Elysees on July 18.



