Tokyo Organizing Committee of Olympic bans alcohol sales at events

With one month to go to the Summer Olympics, the games' organizers banned alcohol at all venues, Tokyo-based Kyodo News confirmed on Wednesday.

"Realizing safe and secure games is what the organizing committee wants the most, and we are responsible for making that happen," head of the committee Seiko Hashimoto said at a press conference.

"If the Japanese people have even a slight sense of worry, then we must give up," he added.

The organizing committee of the Olympics and Paralympics also released safety guidelines for ticket holders, including banning loud cheering, the giving of high-fives, and towel-waving at the venues.

The Summer Olympics, which were postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held on July 23 - Aug. 8 and the Paralympic Games from Aug. 24 - Sept. 5.